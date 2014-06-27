Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.48 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.19 08.23 pct
3 DAY 08.36 08.45 pct
14 DAY 08.36 08.46 pct
1 MONTH 08.56 08.68 pct
3 MONTH 08.69 08.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.715 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.749 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jun 8.8625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5377 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6511 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6727 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.29
2 Month - 08.21/08.30
3 Month - 08.22/08.30
6 Month - 08.30/08.36
9 Month - 08.34/08.41
1 Year - 08.37/08.39
2 Year - 07.98/08.02
3 Year - 07.90/07.94
4 Year - 07.91/07.94
5 Year - 07.91/07.94
7 Year - 07.91/08.00
10 Year - 07.91/08.00
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.