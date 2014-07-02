Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.46 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.48 08.53 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.37 08.50 pct
1 MONTH 08.48 08.60 pct
3 MONTH 08.58 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.684 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.660 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jul 8.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5550 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6132 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6515 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.28
2 Month - 08.21/08.29
3 Month - 08.23/08.30
6 Month - 08.29/08.35
9 Month - 08.36/08.42
1 Year - 08.33/08.35
2 Year - 07.92/07.94
3 Year - 07.83/07.85
4 Year - 07.83/07.86
5 Year - 07.84/07.86
7 Year - 07.83/07.91
10 Year - 07.83/07.91
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.