Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.82 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.87 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.59 07.64 pct 3 DAY 07.77 07.82 pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.35 pct 1 MONTH 08.42 08.53 pct 3 MONTH 08.50 08.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.648 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.666 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jul 8.8500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4669 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5543 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6268 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.27 3 Month - 08.21/08.27 6 Month - 08.30/08.36 9 Month - 08.37/08.42 1 Year - 08.33/08.36 2 Year - 07.91/07.94 3 Year - 07.81/07.84 4 Year - 07.80/07.83 5 Year - 07.81/07.84 7 Year - 07.81/07.89 10 Year - 07.81/07.89 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.