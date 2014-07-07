Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.75-08.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.11 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.34 pct 1 MONTH 08.44 08.55 pct 3 MONTH 08.55 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.682 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.696 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Jul 8.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4977 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5965 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6217 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.24/08.29 2 Month - 08.23/08.28 3 Month - 08.24/08.29 6 Month - 08.32/08.37 9 Month - 08.39/08.45 1 Year - 08.35/08.38 2 Year - 07.93/07.96 3 Year - 07.82/07.86 4 Year - 07.82/07.86 5 Year - 07.83/07.86 7 Year - 07.83/07.91 10 Year - 07.83/07.91 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.