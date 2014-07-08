Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.43 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.46 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.43 08.49 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.39 08.53 pct
1 MONTH 08.48 08.59 pct
3 MONTH 08.57 08.69 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.702 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.727 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jul 8.8125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4216 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5530 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6306 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.25/08.32
2 Month - 08.23/08.30
3 Month - 08.24/08.31
6 Month - 08.32/08.38
9 Month - 08.40/08.46
1 Year - 08.36/08.39
2 Year - 07.95/07.98
3 Year - 07.85/07.87
4 Year - 07.85/07.88
5 Year - 07.86/07.88
7 Year - 07.86/07.94
10 Year - 07.86/07.94
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.