Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.43 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.46 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.43 08.49 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.39 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.59 pct 3 MONTH 08.57 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.702 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.727 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jul 8.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4216 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5530 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6306 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.25/08.32 2 Month - 08.23/08.30 3 Month - 08.24/08.31 6 Month - 08.32/08.38 9 Month - 08.40/08.46 1 Year - 08.36/08.39 2 Year - 07.95/07.98 3 Year - 07.85/07.87 4 Year - 07.85/07.88 5 Year - 07.86/07.88 7 Year - 07.86/07.94 10 Year - 07.86/07.94 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.