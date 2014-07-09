Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.90-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.95 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.93 08.98 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.41 08.56 pct
1 MONTH 08.59 08.73 pct
3 MONTH 08.62 08.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.720 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.729 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jul 8.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5288 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5780 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6452 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.27/08.33
2 Month - 08.25/08.31
3 Month - 08.26/08.32
6 Month - 08.32/08.38
9 Month - 08.42/08.47
1 Year - 08.37/08.40
2 Year - 07.97/08.00
3 Year - 07.86/07.90
4 Year - 07.87/07.90
5 Year - 07.87/07.90
7 Year - 07.88/07.96
10 Year - 07.88/07.96
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.