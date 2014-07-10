Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.89 08.93 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.59 08.69 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.72 pct 3 MONTH 08.68 08.79 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.652 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.768 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jul 8.8500 pct (1325 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1320 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5305 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5846 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6301 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.26/08.34 2 Month - 08.24/08.32 3 Month - 08.26/08.31 6 Month - 08.34/08.38 9 Month - 08.41/08.46 1 Year - 08.36/08.39 2 Year - 07.95/07.98 3 Year - 07.84/07.88 4 Year - 07.84/07.88 5 Year - 07.85/07.88 7 Year - 07.85/07.93 10 Year - 07.85/07.93 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.