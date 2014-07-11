Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.86 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.86 08.92 pct 3 DAY 08.90 08.96 pct 14 DAY 08.56 08.69 pct 1 MONTH 08.66 08.79 pct 3 MONTH 08.69 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.805 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.771 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jul 8.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5813 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6361 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6552 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.27/08.33 2 Month - 08.26/08.33 3 Month - 08.28/08.34 6 Month - 08.35/08.41 9 Month - 08.43/08.48 1 Year - 08.40/08.42 2 Year - 07.99/08.02 3 Year - 07.87/07.90 4 Year - 07.88/07.90 5 Year - 07.88/07.91 7 Year - 07.88/07.96 10 Year - 07.88/07.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.