Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.90-08.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.60 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.59 08.64 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.54 08.66 pct
1 MONTH 08.63 08.79 pct
3 MONTH 08.64 08.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.786 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.784 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jul 8.8875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5721 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6453 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6501 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.26/08.34
2 Month - 08.26/08.34
3 Month - 08.27/08.35
6 Month - 08.36/08.43
9 Month - 08.45/08.52
1 Year - 08.41/08.44
2 Year - 08.01/08.05
3 Year - 07.91/07.94
4 Year - 07.91/07.94
5 Year - 07.91/07.94
7 Year - 07.92/08.00
10 Year - 07.92/08.00
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.