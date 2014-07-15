Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.38 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.34 08.38 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.48 08.58 pct 1 MONTH 08.59 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.786 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.737 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jul 8.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5557 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6315 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6506 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.25/08.33 2 Month - 08.24/08.31 3 Month - 08.27/08.33 6 Month - 08.37/08.42 9 Month - 08.44/08.48 1 Year - 08.38/08.41 2 Year - 07.96/07.99 3 Year - 07.85/07.88 4 Year - 07.84/07.88 5 Year - 07.85/07.88 7 Year - 07.85/07.93 10 Year - 07.85/07.93 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.