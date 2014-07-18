Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.23 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.15 pct 3 DAY 08.24 08.29 pct 14 DAY 08.37 08.47 pct 1 MONTH 08.52 08.62 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.749 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.771 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jul 8.9000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5570 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6451 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6503 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.27/08.33 2 Month - 08.26/08.32 3 Month - 08.27/08.34 6 Month - 08.37/08.42 9 Month - 08.45/08.50 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 07.99/08.02 3 Year - 07.89/07.92 4 Year - 07.88/07.92 5 Year - 07.89/07.92 7 Year - 07.89/07.98 10 Year - 07.89/07.98 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.