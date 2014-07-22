Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.97 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.01 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.41 08.54 pct
1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.84 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.695 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.690 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jul 8.9550 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5810 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6312 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6500 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.34/08.38
2 Month - 08.32/08.36
3 Month - 08.33/08.37
6 Month - 08.41/08.44
9 Month - 08.45/08.49
1 Year - 08.40/08.44
2 Year - 08.00/08.03
3 Year - 07.89/07.92
4 Year - 07.89/07.92
5 Year - 07.89/07.92
7 Year - 07.88/07.97
10 Year - 07.88/07.97
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.