Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.97 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.96 09.01 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.54 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.695 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.690 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jul 8.9550 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5810 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6312 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.34/08.38 2 Month - 08.32/08.36 3 Month - 08.33/08.37 6 Month - 08.41/08.44 9 Month - 08.45/08.49 1 Year - 08.40/08.44 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.89/07.92 4 Year - 07.89/07.92 5 Year - 07.89/07.92 7 Year - 07.88/07.97 10 Year - 07.88/07.97 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.