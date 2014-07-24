Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 09.00-09.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 09.01 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.97 09.02 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.59 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.85 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.638 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.648 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jul 9.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6005 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6474 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6496 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.33/08.37 2 Month - 08.32/08.36 3 Month - 08.33/08.38 6 Month - 08.41/08.44 9 Month - 08.46/08.49 1 Year - 08.40/08.42 2 Year - 08.00/08.02 3 Year - 07.88/07.89 4 Year - 07.86/07.89 5 Year - 07.87/07.89 7 Year - 07.87/07.96 10 Year - 07.87/07.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.