Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.40-08.45 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.82 08.90 pct 3 DAY 08.96 09.02 pct 14 DAY 08.45 08.64 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.73 pct 3 MONTH 08.76 08.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.654 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.671 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jul 8.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5822 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6370 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6729 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.29/08.36 2 Month - 08.29/08.36 3 Month - 08.31/08.38 6 Month - 08.39/08.45 9 Month - 08.44/08.50 1 Year - 08.40/08.42 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.88/07.91 4 Year - 07.88/07.91 5 Year - 07.89/07.91 7 Year - 07.89/07.95 10 Year - 07.89/07.95 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.