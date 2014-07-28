Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.97 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.94 09.00 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.47 08.67 pct 1 MONTH 08.60 08.78 pct 3 MONTH 08.78 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.682 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.707 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jul 8.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5942 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6421 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6708 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.29/08.34 2 Month - 08.29/08.34 3 Month - 08.32/08.35 6 Month - 08.40/08.43 9 Month - 08.45/08.48 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.89/07.92 4 Year - 07.89/07.92 5 Year - 07.90/07.92 7 Year - 07.89/07.96 10 Year - 07.89/07.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.