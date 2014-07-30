Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.39 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.31 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.46 08.51 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.45 08.58 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.70 pct 3 MONTH 08.74 08.86 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.726 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.726 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jul 8.9125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5983 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6361 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6493 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.24/08.29 2 Month - 08.25/08.31 3 Month - 08.29/08.34 6 Month - 08.36/08.40 9 Month - 08.42/08.47 1 Year - 08.39/08.42 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.89/07.93 4 Year - 07.89/07.93 5 Year - 07.90/07.93 7 Year - 07.90/07.98 10 Year - 07.90/07.98 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.