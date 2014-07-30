Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.39 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.31 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.46 08.51 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.45 08.58 pct
1 MONTH 08.56 08.70 pct
3 MONTH 08.74 08.86 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.726 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.726 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jul 8.9125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5983 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6361 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6493 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.24/08.29
2 Month - 08.25/08.31
3 Month - 08.29/08.34
6 Month - 08.36/08.40
9 Month - 08.42/08.47
1 Year - 08.39/08.42
2 Year - 08.00/08.03
3 Year - 07.89/07.93
4 Year - 07.89/07.93
5 Year - 07.90/07.93
7 Year - 07.90/07.98
10 Year - 07.90/07.98
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.