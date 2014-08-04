Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.93 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.39 08.52 pct 1 MONTH 08.52 08.65 pct 3 MONTH 08.72 08.85 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.745 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.744 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Aug 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5830 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6359 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6617 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.25 2 Month - 08.21/08.25 3 Month - 08.25/08.29 6 Month - 08.30/08.34 9 Month - 08.36/08.40 1 Year - 08.33/08.36 2 Year - 07.97/07.99 3 Year - 07.87/07.89 4 Year - 07.88/07.90 5 Year - 07.89/07.92 7 Year - 07.89/07.97 10 Year - 07.89/07.97 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.