Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.12 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.93 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.39 08.52 pct
1 MONTH 08.52 08.65 pct
3 MONTH 08.72 08.85 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.745 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.744 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Aug 9.0500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5830 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6359 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6617 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.25
2 Month - 08.21/08.25
3 Month - 08.25/08.29
6 Month - 08.30/08.34
9 Month - 08.36/08.40
1 Year - 08.33/08.36
2 Year - 07.97/07.99
3 Year - 07.87/07.89
4 Year - 07.88/07.90
5 Year - 07.89/07.92
7 Year - 07.89/07.97
10 Year - 07.89/07.97
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.