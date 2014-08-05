Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.82 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.86 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.51 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.791 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.834 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Aug 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5457 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6408 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6615 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.27 2 Month - 08.25/08.30 3 Month - 08.29/08.35 6 Month - 08.36/08.41 9 Month - 08.46/08.51 1 Year - 08.43/08.46 2 Year - 08.08/08.11 3 Year - 08.00/08.03 4 Year - 08.00/08.03 5 Year - 08.02/08.04 7 Year - 08.02/08.10 10 Year - 08.02/08.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.