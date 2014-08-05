Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.82 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.86 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.41 08.51 pct
1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.84 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.791 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.834 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Aug 9.0500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5457 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6408 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6615 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.21/08.27
2 Month - 08.25/08.30
3 Month - 08.29/08.35
6 Month - 08.36/08.41
9 Month - 08.46/08.51
1 Year - 08.43/08.46
2 Year - 08.08/08.11
3 Year - 08.00/08.03
4 Year - 08.00/08.03
5 Year - 08.02/08.04
7 Year - 08.02/08.10
10 Year - 08.02/08.10
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.