Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.15 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.42 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.60 08.79 pct 3 MONTH 08.80 08.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.849 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.868 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Aug 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6243 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6759 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6966 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.29 2 Month - 08.26/08.33 3 Month - 08.33/08.39 6 Month - 08.39/08.45 9 Month - 08.50/08.56 1 Year - 08.50/08.52 2 Year - 08.17/08.20 3 Year - 08.09/08.12 4 Year - 08.10/08.13 5 Year - 08.11/08.14 7 Year - 08.11/08.19 10 Year - 08.11/08.19 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.