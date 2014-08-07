Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.32 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.28 08.34 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.62 08.75 pct 3 MONTH 08.81 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.857 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.857 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Aug 9.0625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6157 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6714 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7002 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.28 2 Month - 08.27/08.31 3 Month - 08.31/08.35 6 Month - 08.39/08.42 9 Month - 08.52/08.55 1 Year - 08.50/08.52 2 Year - 08.19/08.21 3 Year - 08.12/08.15 4 Year - 08.12/08.15 5 Year - 08.14/08.16 7 Year - 08.12/08.20 10 Year - 08.12/08.20 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.