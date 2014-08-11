Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.60-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.81 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.37 08.52 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.77 08.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.818 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.817 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Aug 9.1375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6177 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6628 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7011 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.28 2 Month - 08.23/08.30 3 Month - 08.29/08.34 6 Month - 08.37/08.41 9 Month - 08.47/08.52 1 Year - 08.48/08.50 2 Year - 08.17/08.20 3 Year - 08.09/08.12 4 Year - 08.10/08.13 5 Year - 08.12/08.14 7 Year - 08.11/08.19 10 Year - 08.11/08.19 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.