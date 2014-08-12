Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.49 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.37 08.43 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.41 08.54 pct 1 MONTH 08.59 08.71 pct 3 MONTH 08.78 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.845 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Aug 9.1625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6288 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6788 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6956 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.27 2 Month - 08.23/08.30 3 Month - 08.28/08.32 6 Month - 08.39/08.43 9 Month - 08.50/08.53 1 Year - 08.50/08.53 2 Year - 08.19/08.22 3 Year - 08.11/08.14 4 Year - 08.12/08.15 5 Year - 08.14/08.16 7 Year - 08.13/08.21 10 Year - 08.13/08.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.