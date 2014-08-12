Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.49 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.37 08.43 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.41 08.54 pct
1 MONTH 08.59 08.71 pct
3 MONTH 08.78 08.92 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.845 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Aug 9.1625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6288 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6788 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6956 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.27
2 Month - 08.23/08.30
3 Month - 08.28/08.32
6 Month - 08.39/08.43
9 Month - 08.50/08.53
1 Year - 08.50/08.53
2 Year - 08.19/08.22
3 Year - 08.11/08.14
4 Year - 08.12/08.15
5 Year - 08.14/08.16
7 Year - 08.13/08.21
10 Year - 08.13/08.21
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.