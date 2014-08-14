Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.45-08.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.41 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.42 07.60 pct 3 DAY 08.29 08.33 pct 14 DAY 08.39 08.51 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.73 pct 3 MONTH 08.80 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.766 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.716 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Aug 9.1500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6205 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6679 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7015 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.27 3 Month - 08.26/08.29 6 Month - 08.38/08.41 9 Month - 08.46/08.49 1 Year - 08.45/08.48 2 Year - 08.11/08.14 3 Year - 08.01/08.05 4 Year - 08.01/08.06 5 Year - 08.03/08.06 7 Year - 08.02/08.10 10 Year - 08.02/08.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.