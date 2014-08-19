Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.27 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.27 08.32 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.42 08.53 pct 1 MONTH 08.58 08.70 pct 3 MONTH 08.81 08.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.529 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.535 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Aug 9.1375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6220 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6510 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6769 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.28 2 Month - 08.25/08.30 3 Month - 08.27/08.32 6 Month - 08.38/08.42 9 Month - 08.44/08.49 1 Year - 08.45/08.48 2 Year - 08.12/08.14 3 Year - 08.04/08.06 4 Year - 08.04/08.06 5 Year - 08.04/08.07 7 Year - 08.05/08.13 10 Year - 08.05/08.13 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.