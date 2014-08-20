Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.16 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.21 08.25 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.39 08.50 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.80 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.498 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.483 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Aug 9.0875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6085 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6521 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6986 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.28 2 Month - 08.23/08.30 3 Month - 08.27/08.32 6 Month - 08.38/08.43 9 Month - 08.46/08.50 1 Year - 08.46/08.49 2 Year - 08.12/08.15 3 Year - 08.03/08.06 4 Year - 08.03/08.06 5 Year - 08.04/08.07 7 Year - 08.03/08.11 10 Year - 08.03/08.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.