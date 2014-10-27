Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.29 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.24 08.30 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.21 08.40 pct 1 MONTH 08.46 08.61 pct 3 MONTH 08.67 08.84 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.335 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.319 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Oct 8.8375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3434 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4250 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4271 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.23 2 Month - 08.19/08.23 3 Month - 08.26/08.30 6 Month - 08.29/08.33 9 Month - 08.03/08.07 1 Year - 08.00/08.02 2 Year - 07.59/07.62 3 Year - 07.48/07.51 4 Year - 07.48/07.51 5 Year - 07.48/07.51 7 Year - 07.46/07.54 10 Year - 07.46/07.54 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.