Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.23 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.20 08.25 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.19 08.40 pct 1 MONTH 08.39 08.57 pct 3 MONTH 08.66 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.321 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.324 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Oct 8.7625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3255 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4596 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3954 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.22 2 Month - 08.19/08.23 3 Month - 08.25/08.29 6 Month - 08.32/08.36 9 Month - 08.10/08.13 1 Year - 08.06/08.09 2 Year - 07.64/07.67 3 Year - 07.53/07.57 4 Year - 07.51/07.55 5 Year - 07.52/07.55 7 Year - 07.50/07.58 10 Year - 07.49/07.57 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.