ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.22 08.43 pct 1 MONTH 08.31 08.56 pct 3 MONTH 08.56 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.295 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.288 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Oct 8.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3929 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4242 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3747 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.21 2 Month - 08.19/08.23 3 Month - 08.24/08.29 6 Month - 08.33/08.37 9 Month - 08.13/08.17 1 Year - 08.10/08.12 2 Year - 07.65/07.68 3 Year - 07.52/07.55 4 Year - 07.50/07.53 5 Year - 07.50/07.53 7 Year - 07.48/07.56 10 Year - 07.48/07.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.