Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.22 08.43 pct 1 MONTH 08.31 08.56 pct 3 MONTH 08.56 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.295 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.288 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Oct 8.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3929 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4242 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3747 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.21 2 Month - 08.19/08.23 3 Month - 08.24/08.29 6 Month - 08.33/08.37 9 Month - 08.13/08.17 1 Year - 08.10/08.12 2 Year - 07.65/07.68 3 Year - 07.52/07.55 4 Year - 07.50/07.53 5 Year - 07.50/07.53 7 Year - 07.48/07.56 10 Year - 07.48/07.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.