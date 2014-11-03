Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.90 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.86 07.90 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.17 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.30 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.60 08.76 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.242 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.262 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Nov 8.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3286 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3881 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4055 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.13/08.20 2 Month - 08.15/08.22 3 Month - 08.20/08.25 6 Month - 08.29/08.32 9 Month - 08.04/08.09 1 Year - 08.02/08.05 2 Year - 07.57/07.60 3 Year - 07.44/07.48 4 Year - 07.42/07.46 5 Year - 07.42/07.45 7 Year - 07.40/07.48 10 Year - 07.40/07.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.