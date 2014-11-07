Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.91 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.88 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.77 pct 3 DAY 07.84 07.90 pct 14 DAY 08.19 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.31 08.48 pct 3 MONTH 08.60 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.203 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.211 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Nov 8.5875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3003 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3464 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3238 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.12/08.18 2 Month - 08.15/08.19 3 Month - 08.19/08.25 6 Month - 08.27/08.31 9 Month - 08.05/08.09 1 Year - 08.00/08.04 2 Year - 07.54/07.58 3 Year - 07.41/07.45 4 Year - 07.39/07.42 5 Year - 07.38/07.42 7 Year - 07.37/07.45 10 Year - 07.36/07.44 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.