Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.07 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.13 08.28 pct
1 MONTH 08.24 08.39 pct
3 MONTH 08.38 08.54 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.720 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.726 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jan 8.7250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1451 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9989 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9305 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.86/07.93
2 Month - 07.82/07.87
3 Month - 08.02/08.06
6 Month - 07.70/07.73
9 Month - 07.55/07.57
1 Year - 07.53/07.56
2 Year - 07.10/07.13
3 Year - 06.92/06.95
4 Year - 06.86/06.90
5 Year - 06.86/06.89
7 Year - 06.84/06.92
10 Year - 06.83/06.91
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.