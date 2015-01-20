BRIEF-Berger Paints India says strike has been called at co's Goa factory
* Says a strike has been called by the union at co's Goa factory on May 10
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.09 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.17 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.39 pct 3 MONTH 08.42 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.728 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.725 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jan 8.7638 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1456 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0478 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9000 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/07.93 2 Month - 07.84/07.90 3 Month - 08.03/08.08 6 Month - 07.70/07.74 9 Month - 07.55/07.59 1 Year - 07.53/07.56 2 Year - 07.10/07.13 3 Year - 06.91/06.94 4 Year - 06.85/06.88 5 Year - 06.85/06.88 7 Year - 06.83/06.91 10 Year - 06.82/06.90 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atlas Textiles ST Bk Fac