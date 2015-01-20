Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.09 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.17 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.39 pct 3 MONTH 08.42 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.728 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.725 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jan 8.7638 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1456 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0478 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9000 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/07.93 2 Month - 07.84/07.90 3 Month - 08.03/08.08 6 Month - 07.70/07.74 9 Month - 07.55/07.59 1 Year - 07.53/07.56 2 Year - 07.10/07.13 3 Year - 06.91/06.94 4 Year - 06.85/06.88 5 Year - 06.85/06.88 7 Year - 06.83/06.91 10 Year - 06.82/06.90 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.