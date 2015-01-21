Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.26 08.37 pct
3 MONTH 08.44 08.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.700 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.691 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jan 8.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1505 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0480 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9120 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.82/07.89
2 Month - 07.84/07.90
3 Month - 08.04/08.08
6 Month - 07.72/07.76
9 Month - 07.56/07.61
1 Year - 07.54/07.56
2 Year - 07.11/07.13
3 Year - 06.92/06.95
4 Year - 06.85/06.89
5 Year - 06.86/06.88
7 Year - 06.84/06.92
10 Year - 06.83/06.91
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.