Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.95 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.86 pct 3 DAY 07.94 07.98 pct 14 DAY 08.19 08.31 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.40 pct 3 MONTH 08.49 08.59 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.701 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.705 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jan 8.7625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1375 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0687 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9032 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.79/07.86 2 Month - 07.82/07.88 3 Month - 07.99/08.04 6 Month - 07.68/07.72 9 Month - 07.52/07.56 1 Year - 07.51/07.53 2 Year - 07.06/07.08 3 Year - 06.87/06.89 4 Year - 06.80/06.82 5 Year - 06.79/06.81 7 Year - 06.77/06.85 10 Year - 06.76/06.84 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.