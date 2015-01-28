Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.16 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.12 08.24 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.34 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.695 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.707 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jan 8.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1576 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0727 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8820 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.81/07.90 2 Month - 07.85/07.90 3 Month - 07.97/08.04 6 Month - 07.70/07.73 9 Month - 07.54/07.58 1 Year - 07.51/07.52 2 Year - 07.07/07.09 3 Year - 06.87/06.89 4 Year - 06.79/06.81 5 Year - 06.79/06.80 7 Year - 06.78/06.83 10 Year - 06.77/06.82 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.