Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.16 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.12 08.24 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.34 pct
3 MONTH 08.44 08.55 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.695 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.707 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jan 8.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1576 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0727 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8820 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.81/07.90
2 Month - 07.85/07.90
3 Month - 07.97/08.04
6 Month - 07.70/07.73
9 Month - 07.54/07.58
1 Year - 07.51/07.52
2 Year - 07.07/07.09
3 Year - 06.87/06.89
4 Year - 06.79/06.81
5 Year - 06.79/06.80
7 Year - 06.78/06.83
10 Year - 06.77/06.82
Last quoted by contributors
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.