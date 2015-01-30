Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.89 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.90 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.45 07.53 pct
3 DAY 07.86 07.90 pct
14 DAY 08.13 08.23 pct
1 MONTH 08.25 08.35 pct
3 MONTH 08.48 08.59 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.709 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.693 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jan 8.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2000 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0950 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8862 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.77/07.85
2 Month - 08.17/08.25
3 Month - 07.94/08.00
6 Month - 07.65/07.70
9 Month - 07.50/07.54
1 Year - 07.47/07.50
2 Year - 07.04/07.07
3 Year - 06.85/06.89
4 Year - 06.77/06.80
5 Year - 06.77/06.79
7 Year - 06.75/06.83
10 Year - 06.75/06.83
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.