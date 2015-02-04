Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.95-07.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.77 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.76 07.81 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.99 08.13 pct
1 MONTH 08.16 08.27 pct
3 MONTH 08.50 08.59 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.719 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.720 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Feb 8.8875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1735 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0843 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9660 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.87/07.92
2 Month - 08.31/08.35
3 Month - 08.08/08.12
6 Month - 07.84/07.88
9 Month - 07.67/07.71
1 Year - 07.66/07.68
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.08/07.11
4 Year - 07.00/07.02
5 Year - 06.99/07.02
7 Year - 06.97/07.05
10 Year - 06.96/07.04
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.