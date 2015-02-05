Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.70-08.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.77 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.73 07.77 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.00 08.12 pct 1 MONTH 08.16 08.26 pct 3 MONTH 08.45 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.702 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.702 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Feb 8.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2461 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1402 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9942 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/07.93 2 Month - 08.32/08.39 3 Month - 08.06/08.11 6 Month - 07.85/07.90 9 Month - 07.68/07.72 1 Year - 07.67/07.69 2 Year - 07.26/07.29 3 Year - 07.07/07.09 4 Year - 06.97/07.00 5 Year - 06.97/06.99 7 Year - 06.95/07.02 10 Year - 06.94/07.02 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.