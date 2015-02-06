Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.78 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.64 pct 3 DAY 07.74 07.79 pct 14 DAY 08.03 08.15 pct 1 MONTH 08.17 08.25 pct 3 MONTH 08.43 08.51 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.705 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.702 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Feb 8.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2137 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1448 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0085 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.89/07.93 2 Month - 08.35/08.39 3 Month - 08.05/08.09 6 Month - 07.84/07.87 9 Month - 07.65/07.70 1 Year - 07.64/07.66 2 Year - 07.22/07.25 3 Year - 07.02/07.05 4 Year - 06.93/06.96 5 Year - 06.92/06.95 7 Year - 06.91/06.98 10 Year - 06.90/06.98 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.