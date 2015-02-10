Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.81 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.81 07.85 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.09 08.20 pct 1 MONTH 08.22 08.30 pct 3 MONTH 08.52 08.59 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.712 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.729 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Feb 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2250 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2126 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0058 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.85/07.93 2 Month - 08.35/08.41 3 Month - 08.04/08.10 6 Month - 07.83/07.88 9 Month - 07.65/07.70 1 Year - 07.65/07.67 2 Year - 07.22/07.24 3 Year - 07.01/07.05 4 Year - 06.93/06.96 5 Year - 06.93/06.96 7 Year - 06.90/06.97 10 Year - 06.90/06.97 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.