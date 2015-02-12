Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.91 07.96 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.11 08.24 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.36 pct 3 MONTH 08.57 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.745 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.743 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 9.2313 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2385 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2253 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9897 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.88/07.94 2 Month - 08.40/08.45 3 Month - 08.09/08.14 6 Month - 07.87/07.91 9 Month - 07.69/07.74 1 Year - 07.68/07.70 2 Year - 07.26/07.29 3 Year - 07.05/07.08 4 Year - 06.98/07.01 5 Year - 06.98/07.00 7 Year - 06.95/07.03 10 Year - 06.95/07.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.