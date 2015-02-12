Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.95 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.91 07.96 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.11 08.24 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.36 pct
3 MONTH 08.57 08.69 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.745 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.743 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 9.2313 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2385 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2253 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9897 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.88/07.94
2 Month - 08.40/08.45
3 Month - 08.09/08.14
6 Month - 07.87/07.91
9 Month - 07.69/07.74
1 Year - 07.68/07.70
2 Year - 07.26/07.29
3 Year - 07.05/07.08
4 Year - 06.98/07.01
5 Year - 06.98/07.00
7 Year - 06.95/07.03
10 Year - 06.95/07.03
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.