Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.93 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.93 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.93 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.29 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.36 pct
3 MONTH 08.62 08.75 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.703 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.709 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Feb 9.2375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2611 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1974 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0397 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.85/07.91
2 Month - 08.37/08.42
3 Month - 08.06/08.11
6 Month - 07.83/07.87
9 Month - 07.67/07.71
1 Year - 07.65/07.67
2 Year - 07.22/07.25
3 Year - 07.03/07.05
4 Year - 06.95/06.98
5 Year - 06.95/06.98
7 Year - 06.93/07.01
10 Year - 06.92/07.00
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.