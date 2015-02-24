Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.97 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.92 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.93 07.97 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.08 08.22 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.37 pct 3 MONTH 08.51 08.66 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.705 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.718 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Feb 9.2500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3653 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2620 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0441 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.99/08.05 2 Month - 08.33/08.39 3 Month - 08.08/08.13 6 Month - 07.83/07.87 9 Month - 07.68/07.72 1 Year - 07.66/07.69 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.01/07.05 4 Year - 06.94/06.96 5 Year - 06.93/06.96 7 Year - 06.91/06.99 10 Year - 06.90/06.98 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.