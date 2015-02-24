Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.97 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.92 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.93 07.97 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.08 08.22 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.37 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.66 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.705 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.718 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Feb 9.2500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3653 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2620 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0441 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.99/08.05
2 Month - 08.33/08.39
3 Month - 08.08/08.13
6 Month - 07.83/07.87
9 Month - 07.68/07.72
1 Year - 07.66/07.69
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.01/07.05
4 Year - 06.94/06.96
5 Year - 06.93/06.96
7 Year - 06.91/06.99
10 Year - 06.90/06.98
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.