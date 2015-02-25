Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.88 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.88 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.86 07.90 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.10 08.25 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.37 pct 3 MONTH 08.52 08.67 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.712 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.706 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Feb 9.2250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3858 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2608 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0429 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.99/08.06 2 Month - 08.35/08.40 3 Month - 08.08/08.12 6 Month - 07.81/07.85 9 Month - 07.66/07.70 1 Year - 07.65/07.66 2 Year - 07.21/07.23 3 Year - 07.00/07.03 4 Year - 06.92/06.94 5 Year - 06.92/06.94 7 Year - 06.88/06.96 10 Year - 06.88/06.96 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.