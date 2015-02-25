Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.88 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.88 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.86 07.90 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.10 08.25 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.37 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.67 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.712 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.706 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Feb 9.2250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3858 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2608 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0429 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.99/08.06
2 Month - 08.35/08.40
3 Month - 08.08/08.12
6 Month - 07.81/07.85
9 Month - 07.66/07.70
1 Year - 07.65/07.66
2 Year - 07.21/07.23
3 Year - 07.00/07.03
4 Year - 06.92/06.94
5 Year - 06.92/06.94
7 Year - 06.88/06.96
10 Year - 06.88/06.96
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.