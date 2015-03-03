Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.35-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.56 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.62 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.64 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.03 08.19 pct 1 MONTH 08.22 08.39 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.756 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Mar 9.2050 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3421 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2228 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0367 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.81/08.88 2 Month - 08.33/08.39 3 Month - 08.14/08.19 6 Month - 07.87/07.91 9 Month - 07.77/07.81 1 Year - 07.76/07.78 2 Year - 07.35/07.37 3 Year - 07.16/07.19 4 Year - 07.10/07.13 5 Year - 07.10/07.12 7 Year - 07.08/07.16 10 Year - 07.07/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.