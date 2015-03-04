Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.32 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.31 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.84 08.01 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.44 pct
3 MONTH 08.44 08.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.675 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.685 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Mar 8.9500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1404 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0193 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8901 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.60/08.66
2 Month - 08.14/08.21
3 Month - 07.96/08.01
6 Month - 07.69/07.73
9 Month - 07.60/07.65
1 Year - 07.58/07.60
2 Year - 07.19/07.21
3 Year - 07.04/07.08
4 Year - 07.00/07.02
5 Year - 07.00/07.02
7 Year - 06.98/07.06
10 Year - 06.97/07.05
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.