Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.32 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.31 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.84 08.01 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.44 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.675 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.685 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Mar 8.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1404 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0193 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8901 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.60/08.66 2 Month - 08.14/08.21 3 Month - 07.96/08.01 6 Month - 07.69/07.73 9 Month - 07.60/07.65 1 Year - 07.58/07.60 2 Year - 07.19/07.21 3 Year - 07.04/07.08 4 Year - 07.00/07.02 5 Year - 07.00/07.02 7 Year - 06.98/07.06 10 Year - 06.97/07.05 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.