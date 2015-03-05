Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.25 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.24 pct 3 DAY 07.23 07.29 pct 14 DAY 07.70 07.88 pct 1 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct 3 MONTH 08.27 08.46 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.695 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.708 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Mar 9.0250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2098 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0417 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8731 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.63/08.70 2 Month - 08.15/08.22 3 Month - 07.95/08.01 6 Month - 07.69/07.73 9 Month - 07.62/07.66 1 Year - 07.62/07.64 2 Year - 07.24/07.26 3 Year - 07.13/07.16 4 Year - 07.09/07.11 5 Year - 07.09/07.12 7 Year - 07.07/07.15 10 Year - 07.06/07.14 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.