Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.25 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.24 pct
3 DAY 07.23 07.29 pct
14 DAY 07.70 07.88 pct
1 MONTH 08.17 08.35 pct
3 MONTH 08.27 08.46 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.695 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.708 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Mar 9.0250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2098 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0417 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8731 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.63/08.70
2 Month - 08.15/08.22
3 Month - 07.95/08.01
6 Month - 07.69/07.73
9 Month - 07.62/07.66
1 Year - 07.62/07.64
2 Year - 07.24/07.26
3 Year - 07.13/07.16
4 Year - 07.09/07.11
5 Year - 07.09/07.12
7 Year - 07.07/07.15
10 Year - 07.06/07.14
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.