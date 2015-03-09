Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.47 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.50 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.46 07.51 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.91 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.41 pct 3 MONTH 08.41 08.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.724 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.739 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Mar 8.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2008 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0630 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8944 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.63/08.70 2 Month - 08.13/08.20 3 Month - 07.93/08.00 6 Month - 07.67/07.73 9 Month - 07.60/07.66 1 Year - 07.61/07.63 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.12/07.15 4 Year - 07.07/07.10 5 Year - 07.08/07.10 7 Year - 07.06/07.14 10 Year - 07.05/07.13 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.