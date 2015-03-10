Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.75-06.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.47 07.51 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.89 08.01 pct
1 MONTH 08.26 08.39 pct
3 MONTH 08.39 08.51 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.746 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.750 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Mar 8.9500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2346 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0917 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9833 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.69/08.76
2 Month - 08.17/08.22
3 Month - 07.98/08.02
6 Month - 07.72/07.75
9 Month - 07.65/07.68
1 Year - 07.64/07.66
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.16/07.18
4 Year - 07.11/07.13
5 Year - 07.10/07.13
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.07/07.15
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.