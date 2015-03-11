Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.67 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.58 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.65 07.70 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.90 08.04 pct
1 MONTH 08.28 08.43 pct
3 MONTH 08.43 08.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.738 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.761 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Mar 8.9375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2423 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1151 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9947 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.73/08.81
2 Month - 08.17/08.25
3 Month - 07.98/08.06
6 Month - 07.72/07.78
9 Month - 07.63/07.69
1 Year - 07.63/07.66
2 Year - 07.25/07.29
3 Year - 07.16/07.19
4 Year - 07.10/07.14
5 Year - 07.10/07.13
7 Year - 07.08/07.16
10 Year - 07.07/07.15
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.