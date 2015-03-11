Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.67 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.58 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.65 07.70 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.90 08.04 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.43 pct 3 MONTH 08.43 08.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.738 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.761 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Mar 8.9375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2423 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1151 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9947 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.73/08.81 2 Month - 08.17/08.25 3 Month - 07.98/08.06 6 Month - 07.72/07.78 9 Month - 07.63/07.69 1 Year - 07.63/07.66 2 Year - 07.25/07.29 3 Year - 07.16/07.19 4 Year - 07.10/07.14 5 Year - 07.10/07.13 7 Year - 07.08/07.16 10 Year - 07.07/07.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.